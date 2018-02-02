South Bend Schools to hold meeting about new school plans

The South Bend School District will hold an informational meeting this month regarding a bond for the new elementary school.

Superintendent Jon Tienhaara is inviting the public to learn about the upcoming bond election for the new South Bend’s elementary school project.

Parents and residents are invited to the meeting on Tuesday, February 6, at 6:00 pm in the school library.

Topics will include:

need for a new elementary school

proposed site of the new building

state funding opportunity

property tax implications

Tienhaara, bond committee chair Mike Morris, and other district staff will share information on the project and be available to answer questions.