South Bend is getting their new elementary school.

In an overwhelming majority, voters approved a proposition to replace the aging Chauncey Davis Elementary School with an almost $5 million bond.

With a 74.91% yes vote on Tuesday night, South Bend voters chose to move forward with the South Bend School District using property taxes to pay for building a new facility at the site of the current school.

In a 40% turnout on election night, 439 voters approved the proposition, with 147 voting against.

This was the only item up for vote in Pacific County.

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara said earlier this week that the discussion on what to do with the current elementary school has continued since he was first hired almost four years ago.

“Even though the district maintains its buildings and grounds well, it’s a challenge to expect an elementary school approaching 70 years of age to meet the safety and learning needs of our students. Knowing this, the school board and I began looking into possibilities.”

Public meetings were held in the town, asking residents for input.

With the current school is approaching 70 years old, and a recent study and survey of the school building looked at the infrastructure, finding a coverall building score of “poor”,Tienhaara said it was clear that improvements were needed.

After comparing the costs to improve or rebuild, Tienhaara says that the decision to build a new school was found to be the best option, although due to the size of South Bend, the amount of property taxes available was lower than needed.

The state legislature this year added over $11 million dollars in capital funding to build the new elementary school, allowing “a one-time special appropriation and matching funds that allow us to build a new school with an unusually low bond amount”.

The money raised through the approved $4.95 million-dollar bond would provide the remaining funds.

Tienhaara says that South Bend taxpayers will be seeing a 60% school tax cut in the maintenance & operations levy in 2019, resulting in a drop of $2.25 per thousand of assessed values.

This means that when residents will pay less than they are right now, even with the new school funding.