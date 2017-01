The Grays Harbor PUD says that approximately 2200 customers are without power on the South Beach.

According to the PUD, 8 transmission poles have been downed during heavy winds.

The poles are located off the roadway and in an area not safe to enter during heavy wind and rain.

The PUD says that power will likely remain off for customers from Westport through Grayland, including John’s River and West Haven, into Wednesday morning.

-January 17, 2017-