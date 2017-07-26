South Bank Road closures underway and will extend to late August

The South Bank Road will see closures through the end of August.

Starting this week, Grays Harbor County Public Works tells KXRO that work began on the rural road between Elma and Oakville between mileposts 10 and 12.

These closures will run until August 11.

Starting on August 14 and running through August 25, a fish barrier culvert project around milepost 15 will cause a road closure again.

This is to inform you that the South Bank Rd will be closed for Fish Barrier Culvert at MP 14.74 from Aug 14 through Aug 25. Please plan accordingly. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office.

Anyone using the road will need to plan accordingly during the closure.

Public Works thanks residents for their patience.