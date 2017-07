Grays Harbor County Public Works announced that they will be closing the South Bank Road from August 14 through the 25th.

During the closure, the County will be working on a fish barrier culvert project on the Oakville end of the road.

The exact location of the project is not known, but Public Works says it is at milepost 14.74.

Anyone using the road will need to plan accordingly during the closure.

Public Works thanks residents for their patience.