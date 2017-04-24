Solar power: Is it right for your home or business?

Are you curious how solar energy can assist you in your power bills? A workshop May 6 at the Grays Harbor PUD can answer those questions for you.

In a release, Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned solar installer, tells KXRO that they will be presenting a free solar educational workshop to give residents an opportunity to find out if solar is right for them.

This workshop will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 2017 from 10–11:30 am at the Grays Harbor PUD Nichols Building in Hoquiam.

The free workshop is called “Solar U”, and Sunergy Systems says that they will cover “a host of solar-focused topics like how solar plays a role in solving our country’s energy issues, how solar works, and how it works, specifically, in the Pacific Northwest.”

Anyone who attends can learn if solar is right for them, how it can reduce their environmental impact, possibly increase their home’s resale value, and what the WA State Incentive Program, 30% Federal Tax Credit, and Net Metering can do to make it affordable.

The workshop schedule will be per the following:

Saturday, May 6th, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:30 am

Grays Harbor PUD – Nichols Building

220 Myrtle Street

Meeting Rm 108

Hoquiam, WA 98550