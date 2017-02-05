More snow expected overnight

From Grays Harbor County Emergency Management;

Sunday, February 5, 2017 8:00 pm

SNOW TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT WITH AN ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION OF ½” TO 1” EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE REGION

The National Weather Service in Seattle has indicated snow will continue overnight with an additional ½” to 1” accumulation possible throughout the region. Monday, some areas may see snow showers but little or no accumulation is expected.

Most major roadways are being cleared and are in fair to good condition. Secondary roads are still snow covered and will be hazardous to drive on throughout the evening and morning commute.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management is urging all drivers to use caution while driving tonight and tomorrow. Roadways may be slushy and slippery. Visibility may be restricted during snow showers.