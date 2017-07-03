Sky lanterns: Very pretty and very illegal.

While popular every 4th of July and celebrations throughout the year, and readily available online and some black market fireworks stands, the flying paper lanterns are illegal under state law.

Considered an “unmanned airborne lantern”, the decorative display floats into the sky eventually drifting to the ground.

Unfortunately, many times the lanterns fail and light on fire due to wind pulling the thin paper into the flame. These uncontrollable flaming decorations can drift into dry brush or trees, and start a fire.

In 2013, a Selah man launched a sky lantern that crashed onto a hillside, starting a 500 acre fire.

State RCW prohibits discarding any lighted material that may cause a fire, such as a cigarette or a sky lantern.

The National Association of Fire Marshalls has attempted a nationwide ban on the firework, and at least 30 states have imposed all or partial bans on them.

This includes Washington.

Washington follows the International Fire Code, which states, “A person shall not release or cause to be released and untethered sky lantern”.

Many cities have brought additional legislation that prohibit the device.

If a fire is started due to a sky lantern, the property owner and regional fire departments have legal authority to be reimbursed for any costs putting out and recovering from the blaze from the person who lit it.