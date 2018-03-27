Sky lanterns: mostly illegal statewide, definitively illegal in Hoquiam

In case there was any confusion, sky lanterns are illegal to use in Hoquiam.

At their Monday meeting, the Hoquiam City Council approved a draft ordinance that would explicitly ban the use of sky lanterns within city limits.

The ordinance comes after multiple complaints from residents and calls to the Hoquiam Fire Department about their use.

A new chapter in the Hoquiam Municipal code would clarify state rules that adopt the International Fire Code to ban the use of any;

“unmanned device with a fuel source that incorporates an open flame in order to make the device airborne”.

State RCW prohibits releasing a sky lantern “on or over any forest, brush, range, or grain areas” in the same section that bans discarding a cigarette or discharging incendiary ammunition.

Within the 2015 International Fire Code, it states;

“A person shall not release or cause to be released an untethered sky lantern”.

The National Association of Fire Marshals has attempted a nationwide ban on the firework, and at least 30 states have imposed all or partial bans on them.

This includes Washington.

Many cities have brought additional legislation that prohibit the device.

The draft ordinance in Hoquiam would remove the portion that states “untethered” and disallow all use.

Any person who would violate the ordinance would be charged with a misdemeanor.