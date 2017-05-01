SkillsUSA sending record 7 local students to Nationals

Local SkillsUSA students came back from Yakima with gold medals, and will send 7 students to Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.

SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni announced that the combined team of the Aberdeen and the Hoquiam SkillsUSA programs will be sending a record number of competitors to the national conference June 19th through the 23rd.

Aberdeen High School senior Trace Christensen won two medals at the state competition, including a gold medal in Prepared Speech, and a silver in Audio/Radio Production with partner Bailey Harper.

Also heading to nationals with gold medals will be the Urban Search and Rescue Robotics team, made up of AHS juniors Ben Cherry and Marina Urvina, Aberdeen Skills Center student and Montesano junior Gage Iverson in HVAC and Refrigeration, and Hoquiam sophomore Trent Wood in Sheet Metal.

Winning a gold medal, but opting not to attend nationals is Hoquiam senior Liam Ballard in Major Appliance. Silver medalist and Hoquiam junior Walker Dunn will travel to Louisville to compete.

Also competing at nationals will be Aberdeen junior Tanner Nelson, selected to compete with three other students from Centralia High School as part of Washington State’s Team Works group.

Veloni tells KXRO that these students will build the equivalent of a small home and be judged on construction, masonry, plumbing and electrical. Tanner will be the electrical specialist.

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting their fundraising Cowboy Bar-B-Que on Wednesday May 24th in the commons at Aberdeen High School from 6PM to 8PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any SkillsUSA member.

The Aberdeen Chapter of SkillsUSA will be trying to raise $15,000 to send seven students and two advisors to the national conference in Louisville, KY.

If you are interested in helping to real that goal, send any donations to; Aberdeen High School attn: SkillsUSA National Fund, 410 North “G” Street Aberdeen WA 98520.

Gold Medalists;

Trace Christensen – Prepared Speech

Marina Urvina & Ben Cherry – Robotics: Urban Search & Rescue

Gage Iverson – HVAC & Refrigeration

Trent Wood – Sheet Metal

Liam Ballard – Major Appliance

Silver Medalists;

Tanner Nelson – HVAC & Refrigeration

Walker Dunn – Major Appliance

Trace Christensen & Bailey Harper – Audio Production

Derek Stoken – Sheet Metal

Blake Beeson – Extemporaneous Speech

Bronze Medalists;

Austin Hagen – HVAC & Refrigeration

Colby Wilson – Major Appliance Repair

Zach Severson – Sheet Metal

Other students who attended and competed at the state conference are;

Taylor Gran-Johnston, Bryson Grenier, Matt Plato, Matt Zimmerman, Gabe Thurman, Patrick Schroeder, Nolan Palmer, Eric Haven, Thomas Williams, Zack Volkert, and Michaela Leach