Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2012

Skeletal remains found near Raymond in January have been identified as a man missing since 2012.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on January 31st, they got a call from a representative of a commercial tree thinning company working in a heavily forested area of Smith Creek, about three miles north of Raymond.

The caller reported that his work crew found what appeared to be human skeletal remains.

A lengthy scene investigation was conducted jointly by the Sheriff’s Office, the Raymond Police Department, and the Pacific County Coroner’s Office.

A majority of the skeletal remains were still present in and around the scene including the skull and teeth.

The skull had what appeared to be an entry and exit hole caused by a single gunshot.

Investigators also found a semi-automatic pistol at the scene directly next to a portion of the remains.

Investigators quickly focused on a 2012 missing person’s case involving an 18 year old Raymond man.

The remains and dental records from the missing Raymond man were sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to see if it was a match.

The remains were identified as Killian P. Tsogo who was 18 at the time of his disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the results of the investigation conclude that the manner of death was suicide.

Next of kin has been notified of the identification and conclusion.

Sheriff Scott Johnson stated, “We are truly sorry for the Tsogo family’s loss. We can only hope that the family will gain some type of closure as a result of the conclusion of this investigation.”

Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor added, “During the course of one’s law enforcement career, there are generally some cases that remain unsolved, and cause us to pause and think about it nearly every day. The missing person case of Killian Tsogo was one of those cases for me. While the outcome is tragic, it is my hope that knowing what happened may give his family and friends some closure. I appreciate the close working relationship we have with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. From the initial ground search of the area several years ago, to the careful and deliberate search and processing of the scene during the investigation, we worked together very well in a difficult situation”