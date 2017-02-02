Six day clam dig approved on three beaches

State shellfish managers have approved a six-day razor clam dig beginning Feb. 7 on three ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the opening on evening tides at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

This is the first dig at Twin Harbors since late November when domoic acid levels spiked there, according to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW.

“Toxin levels have been dropping over the last several weeks at Twin Harbors and now meet public health standards,” Ayres said. “This is great news for razor clam diggers.”

Copalis, Mocrocks, and Twin Harbors will be open from February 7th through the 9th and Mocrocks and Twin Harbors will remain open through the 12th.

Copalis will be closed the last three days of the dig.

WDFW often opens Copalis and Mocrocks for the same dates due to the proximity of the beaches.

“We’re able to provide more opportunities by opening Mocrocks separately for a few days this dig,” Ayres said.

Copalis beach includes Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas while Mocrocks includes Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Seabrook, Pacific Beach and Moclips.

Long Beach remains closed to razor clam digging due to elevated levels of domoic acid.

A natural toxin produced by certain types of algae, domoic acid can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Feb. 7, Tuesday, 3:53 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Feb. 8, Wednesday, 4:46 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Feb. 9, Thursday, 5:33 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Copalis, Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Feb. 10, Friday, 6:16 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Feb. 11, Saturday, 6:57 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Feb. 12, Sunday, 7:34 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Mocrocks, Twin Harbors

Maps of the beaches can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2016-17 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.