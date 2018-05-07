Single lanes and a lower speed limit on Highway 12 are coming

Starting as early as tonight, crews will begin work to repave nearly 7 miles of Highway 12 between between Aberdeen and Montesano, as well as make repairs to the Wynoochee River Bridge.

Through early July, overnight asphalt paving will be underway on 7 miles of the road between East Sargent Boulevard and the Wynoochee River Bridge.

Crews will keep traffic moving through the back-to-back construction projects by doing a majority of the paving work at night, requiring nighttime, one-way alternating traffic each weeknight from 7pm to 7am.

This work is weather dependent.

Starting in July and running into the fall, WSDOT says that they will also be removing and replacing a culvert that runs under US 12 just west of Montesano.

That project will require crews to reduce Highway 12 to one lane in each direction around the clock July through November.

During that same time, the speed limit approaching the work zone will be reduced to 25 mph.

“This is a big effort to extend the life of the existing roadway and bridge, and to correct an existing fish barrier (under US 12),” said WSDOT Aberdeen Project Engineer, John Romero, “We are extremely grateful for drivers patience and attentiveness while traveling in a safe manner through these work zones.”

The culvert work is part of WSDOT’s Fish Passage Barrier Correction Program that identifies, removes and replaces barriers to fish.