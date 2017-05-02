Simpson Avenue Bridge closing May 8-9

Multiple projects along Highway 101 this week will slow down traffic.

Drivers travelling through Hoquiam will be transferred over to the Riverside Bridge on both days between 9a-3p as bridge inspection work is completed.

Traffic on Riverside will be turned into single lane in both directions during the days as crews conduct their work.

In addition to work in Hoquiam, drivers on Highway 101 will see single lane traffic today and tomorrow at milepost 74 south of Cosmopolis, single lane in Pacific County near the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge starting Thursday, and a shoulder closure as utilities are installed near Lake Quinault.