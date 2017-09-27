Signups for Aberdeen adult Kickball league close soon

Signups for teams interested in the Aberdeen Kickball League close Thursday, and there are still opportunities.

Announced this month, Aberdeen Parks & Recreation will add the coed AKL (Aberdeen Kickball League) starting in October.

Teams of 12-15 adults are scheduled to play kickball at Pioneer Park Field 3 starting October 4.

Teams will consist of a minimum 12 members, with at least 6 women on each team.

The 6 game season will be played on Wednesday through November 15.

Signups are being accepted through Thursday, September 28.

According to the Parks website, there are still openings for 9 teams. It is not known if this is an updated list or how many teams have expressed interest.

Registration costs $350 for a team prior to the 28, with late registration costing #370.

For questions, contact Aberdeen Parks & Recreation at 360-537-3230 .