Sierra Pacific Industries gives to Aberdeen Youth Football

A donation by Sierra Pacific Industries has gone to local youth sports.

Aberdeen Youth Football shared a photo of the oversized check presentation as Sierra Pacific Industries Foundation donated $2500 to the group.

The funds, according to AYF, will go towards new helmets for local sports.

In a statement, they say “AYF takes safety very seriously, and we want each kid to be in the best equipment possible. It’s our priority to make sure our equipment is in top shape and we never want a lack of money to be the reason the kids can’t have the best products and be protected. This grant from Sierra Pacific Industries will help with the cost of new and refurbished helmets and allow us to have other funds to continue to buy and provide equipment, uniforms, gear, etc.”

They tell KXRO that they ordered 25 new helmets, and sent about 60 in to be refurbished. Each new helmet they say costs is $144, and refurbishing is an average of $25.