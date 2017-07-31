Sierra Pacific donates to local playground project

Sierra Pacific is helping out a local playground.

Sierra Pacific Community Relations Manager Lisa Perry presented the Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners with a $2,500 check from the Sierra Pacific Foundation for the replacement of the Friends Landing playground equipment at their July meeting.

The Port is looking to replace the playground equipment at Friends Landing that was installed in the late 90’s and has received additional local funding from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and the Seabrook Foundation.

The new playground installation is planned for 2018.

If you are interested in contributing to this project, please contact Alissa Shay at ashay@portgrays.org.