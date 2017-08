As announced at the Aberdeen City Council meeting on Wednesday by Public Works Director Rick Sangder, Boone Street will be getting new sidewalks.

According to Sangder, $250,000 in funding was approved to put sidewalks on Boone Street from Harriman to the Grays Harbor College.

The sidewalks will be put under construction in 2018 if plans proceed as envisioned.

The new lanes will include bike lanes and traffic improvements as necessary.