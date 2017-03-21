Shots fired in South Aberdeen; man arrested

A man was arrested in South Aberdeen after neighbors heard several gunshots.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called to the 200 block of E. Holman Street in South Aberdeen after numerous residents called for gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, a neighbor pointed them to a home.

Police took positions around the home, and attempted to contact the resident. A short time later, APD says that a man came to the door and was taken into custody.

The man reportedly admitted to officers that he had fired his rifle. Officers recovered the rifle in the kitchen of the home, and found bullet casings outside the back door.

The man was booked into the Aberdeen Jail for prohibited discharge of a firearm.