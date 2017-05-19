Shooting in Aberdeen leads to numerous arrests

A man and multiple others were arrested after a shooting in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Wednesday morning just after 6:00am, officers were sent to a shooting incident in the 1900 block of W 5th Street.

Officers contacted the victim and found that he had been shot in the leg.

According to police the victim identified the suspect as a man who lives at the residence.

Officers investigated the scene and made numerous arrests including the shooting suspect who returned to the scene in the victim’s car.

Police say that they learned that he was mad at the victim for talking to his girlfriend.

They say the man assaulted the victim with a baton and then shot him as he walked away.

Officers also found a large quantity of suspected meth in the residence which was secured and held while a search warrant was obtained.

APD says detectives also completed a search of the vehicle the suspect was arrested out of and found another firearm for a total of 7 firearms seized in this case.

They also found a large quantity of Heroin.

The shooting suspect was transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail for arraignment and the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated.