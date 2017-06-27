Sheriff Rick Scott honored for 40 years of service

Sheriff Rick Scott was honored on Monday for his 40 years with Grays Harbor County.

Sheriff Scott received a certificate of recognition for the 40 years of contributions and dedication to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office following a presentation at the Grays Harbor County Commissioners meeting.

Scott said that even after 40 years on the job, he is not slowing down just yet.

He told the commissioners and crowd that he appreciates the many people who make the job enjoyable after 4 decades.

Sheriff Scott began with the office in 1977, taking the role as Sheriff in 2012.

Photo edited by KXRO