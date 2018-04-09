Sex Offender identified as trying to lure young girls into a bathroom

A Level III Sex Offender was identified as a man appearing to try and lure girls into a Hoquiam bathroom.

According to the Hoquiam Police Department, officers were sent to the Hoquiam Library in January for a report of a suspicious man loitering near the bathroom.

In a report, they say that two 13-year old Hoquiam girls had gone downstairs in the library to use the bathroom when they saw a handwritten note on the door of the women’s restroom, saying it was out of order.

An older man standing nearby suggested the girls use the men’s room.

The girls told officers that they told the man they just needed a mirror, and the man again suggested they use the men’s room.

This is when the girls reported the incident to the librarian, thinking the man was trying to lure them inside.

After looking at surveillance footage, it was found that the man had placed the note onto the women’s bathroom and going inside, coming out a short time later with his shirt untucked before going into the men’s room, and coming out to stand near the doors when the girls came downstairs.

At the time, officers could not identify the man.

In March, Aberdeen Police called Hoquiam PD, saying that a similar incident occurred on the other side of Myrtle Street, also in January, and 70 year old Richard Dale Glover, age 70, a level III registered sex offender living in Westport, was identified.

Level III offenders are considered the highest risk to re-offend.

At this time, no arrest has been made, but the nature of the incident caused Hoquiam PD to notify the public about the RSO.

Hoquiam PD will be distributing a Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office bulletin of Glover to locations around the city which contain a public-access restroom, to include schools, parks, businesses, Grays Harbor YMCA, library, City Hall, Department of Licensing and other similar locations.