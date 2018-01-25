Seven day clam dig approved starting Sunday

Seven days of razor clam digging will get underway beginning this Sunday on various coastal beaches.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

According to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with WDFW four beaches will be open for digging on different days throughout the seven-day period.

“Not every beach is open every day – so folks need to be sure they know if the beach they are headed for is open,” Ayres said. “We’ve staggered the days various beaches are open to maximize the length of the opening.”

Mocrocks will open the 28th, 30th, 1st, and 3rd.

Copalis opens the 29th, 31st, and 2nd.

Twin Harbors will be open from the 30th through the 3rd and Long Beach opens the 31st through the 3rd.

Ayres says the best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide, noting that digging is not allowed at any beach before noon.

The WDFW will review harvest levels after this opening and announce a tentative schedule for upcoming digs in the next few weeks.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Jan. 28, Sunday, 4:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Mocrocks

Jan. 29, Monday, 4:59 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Copalis

Jan. 30, Tuesday, 5:47 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 31, Wednesday, 6:33 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 1, Thursday, 7:17 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 2, Friday, 8:00 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 3, Saturday, 8:42 p.m.; -0.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.