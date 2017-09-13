Secretary of State Kim Wyman is encouraging people to register to vote.

In a release, Wyman said that September is National Voter Registration Month.

“Many people associate September with the return of school, fall and football. But it’s also the month dedicated to reminding citizens of their civic duty to register and vote.”

The Washington Secretary of State’s Office is joining the National Association of Secretaries of State in declaring September National Voter Registration Month.

NASS also has designated Sept. 26 as National Voter Registration Day.

Wyman is calling on all eligible citizens in Washington to register in time to participate in this fall’s General Election.

“This election is just as important as a big presidential election, if not more, because it features local races and measures that will have a direct impact on you and our local communities,” said Wyman. “If you are given the privilege and responsibility to help choose and direct our government, then please make sure you register to vote and then return your ballot.”

Residents who aren’t registered but want to participate in this year’s General Election have until Oct. 9 to register online or make address changes and other updates.

Oct. 30 is the deadline for new voter registrations prior to the General Election. Those registrations must happen in person at a new registrant’s county elections department.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 66 million eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The state’s Elections Division reports there are more than 880,000 Washingtonians who are eligible to vote but are not registered.

Counties will mail out General Election ballots by Oct. 20. The General Election is Nov. 7.