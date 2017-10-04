September food inspections saw 500+ points against businesses
By KXRO News
Oct 4, 2017 @ 6:59 AM

4 local eateries were marked down by over 50 health points in September, and 24 businesses shared over 500 points against them.

In total, 400 red points and 138 blue points were given out by Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division within the county in September.

Notably, Sublime Juice Bar in was marked for 70 red points, Honey Teriyaki received 60 red points, and Duffy’s saw 45 red and 8 blue in routine inspections, while Hart’s Mutineer in had a complaint inspection that resulted in 35 red and 18 blue points.

After Aberdeen restaurant La Fonda was cited in August and July with over 175 total marks against them, closing the restaurant, during a pre-opening inspection in September the Mexican restaurant passed with no points against them.

Scoops Cream & Coffee in Aberdeen was cited for 20 red and 31 blue points split between 2 reinspections last month, while their Westport location saw 15 red and 25 blue in their 2 reinspections.

Also noted with higher numbers in September includes Maxi Mini Mart in Cosmopolis with 20 red points, Beehive in Montesano with 25 red and 7 blue, as well as Blue Beacon and South Side 7-Eleven both with 25 red points.

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Made Between 9/1/2017 and 9/30/2017

Business Area Reason for Inspection Red Points Blue Points
ABERDEEN GROCERY OUTLET ABERDEEN Routine 0  0
ANABEL’S FRESH PRODUCE ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
BI-MART #684 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
COFFEE CORNER ESPRESSO ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
COFFEEMAN @ RAINER LANES ABERDEEN Routine 0 3
CONSISTENT CUPS ESPRESSO ABERDEEN Routine 0 5
DUFFY’S #1 ABERDEEN Routine 45 8
GH WINE SELLARS LLC ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
HAPPY TERIYAKI #15 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
HONEY TERIYAKI ABERDEEN Routine 60 3
LA FONDA ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
LA SALVADORENA ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
LAS CABANAS SALVADOREAN CUISINE ABERDEEN Complaint 0 0
MARKET PLACE INC. ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
MCDONALD’S – ABERDEEN ABERDEEN Routine 5 0
RICK’S SALOON ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE ABERDEEN Reinspection 15 21
SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE ABERDEEN Reinspection 5 10
TACO BELL #31333 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
THAI SMILES ABERDEEN Routine 10 5
MAXI MINI MART COSMOPOLIS Routine 20 0
COFFEE COOP EAST CO Routine 10 0
ELMA FARM STAND/PUBLIC MARKET EAST CO Routine 0 5
ELMA LANES EAST CO Routine 0 18
GORDON’S SELECT MARKET EAST CO Routine 5 0
SHU JACK’S BAR & GRILL EAST CO Routine 0 0
SUBWAY – MCCLEARY EAST CO Routine 0 0
THE COFFEE SHOP EAST CO Routine 10 0
CAPPY RICKS BLACK PEARL TAVERN HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
COUNTRY STORE MOCLIPS Routine 15 5
BEEHIVE RESTAURANT MONTESANO Routine 25 7
CHARLIE’S SPORTS BAR MONTESANO Routine 0 0
MONTE COMMUNITY CENTER MONTESANO Routine 0 0
MONTE SQUARE ENTERPRISES MONTESANO Routine 0 0
MONTESANO QUICK STOP MONTESANO Routine 0 0
ORGANICS 101 MARKET MONTESANO Routine 5 0
THE FISHIN HOLE MONTESANO Routine 10 0
WYNOOCHE MEATS & DELI MONTESANO Routine 0 0
SUNRISE MARKET Routine 0 0
4 ANY OCCASION OCEAN SHORES Routine 5 0
BUBBLE BEACH OCEAN SHORES Routine 0 0
SEA BREEZE BBQ OCEAN SHORES Pre-Opening 0 0
SENIOR CENTER-NORTH BEACH OCEAN SHORES Complaint 0 0
SHORE SHACK OCEAN SHORES Complaint 0 5
SUBLIME JUICE BAR INC. SEABROOK Routine 70 0
7-ELEVEN 22417C (SOUTH SIDE) SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 25 0
BLUE BEACON REST & LNGE SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 25 0
HART’S MUTINEER CAFE SOUTH CO Complaint 35 18
SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE WESTPORT Reinspection 0 12
SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE WESTPORT Reinspection 15 13
WESTPORT SHOP’N KART DELI WESTPORT Complaint 0 0

 

