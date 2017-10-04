September food inspections saw 500+ points against businesses

4 local eateries were marked down by over 50 health points in September, and 24 businesses shared over 500 points against them.

In total, 400 red points and 138 blue points were given out by Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division within the county in September.

Notably, Sublime Juice Bar in Seabrook was marked for 70 red points, Honey Teriyaki received 60 red points, and Duffy’s saw 45 red and 8 blue in routine inspections, while Hart’s Mutineer in Grayland had a complaint inspection that resulted in 35 red and 18 blue points.

After Aberdeen restaurant La Fonda was cited in August and July with over 175 total marks against them, closing the restaurant, during a pre-opening inspection in September the Mexican restaurant passed with no points against them.

Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee in Aberdeen was cited for 20 red and 31 blue points split between 2 reinspections last month, while their Westport location saw 15 red and 25 blue in their 2 reinspections.

Also noted with higher numbers in September includes Maxi Mini Mart in Cosmopolis with 20 red points, Beehive in Montesano with 25 red and 7 blue, as well as Blue Beacon and South Side 7-Eleven both with 25 red points.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Environmental Health Division

Newspaper-End of Month Report

For Inspections Made Between 9/1/2017 and 9/30/2017