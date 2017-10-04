September food inspections saw 500+ points against businesses

4 local eateries were marked down by over 50 health points in September, and 24 businesses shared over 500 points against them.
In total, 400 red points and 138 blue points were given out by Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division within the county in September.
Notably, Sublime Juice Bar in Seabrook was marked for 70 red points, Honey Teriyaki received 60 red points, and Duffy’s saw 45 red and 8 blue in routine inspections, while Hart’s Mutineer in Grayland had a complaint inspection that resulted in 35 red and 18 blue points.
After Aberdeen restaurant La Fonda was cited in August and July with over 175 total marks against them, closing the restaurant, during a pre-opening inspection in September the Mexican restaurant passed with no points against them.
Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee in Aberdeen was cited for 20 red and 31 blue points split between 2 reinspections last month, while their Westport location saw 15 red and 25 blue in their 2 reinspections.
Also noted with higher numbers in September includes Maxi Mini Mart in Cosmopolis with 20 red points, Beehive in Montesano with 25 red and 7 blue, as well as Blue Beacon and South Side 7-Eleven both with 25 red points.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Made Between 9/1/2017 and 9/30/2017
|Business
|Area
|Reason for Inspection
|Red Points
|Blue Points
|ABERDEEN GROCERY OUTLET
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|ANABEL’S FRESH PRODUCE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|BI-MART #684
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|COFFEE CORNER ESPRESSO
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|COFFEEMAN @ RAINER LANES
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|3
|CONSISTENT CUPS ESPRESSO
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|5
|DUFFY’S #1
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|45
|8
|GH WINE SELLARS LLC
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|HAPPY TERIYAKI #15
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|HONEY TERIYAKI
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|60
|3
|LA FONDA
|ABERDEEN
|Pre-Opening
|0
|0
|LA SALVADORENA
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|LAS CABANAS SALVADOREAN CUISINE
|ABERDEEN
|Complaint
|0
|0
|MARKET PLACE INC.
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|MCDONALD’S – ABERDEEN
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|5
|0
|RICK’S SALOON
|ABERDEEN
|Pre-Opening
|0
|0
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE
|ABERDEEN
|Reinspection
|15
|21
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE
|ABERDEEN
|Reinspection
|5
|10
|TACO BELL #31333
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|THAI SMILES
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|10
|5
|MAXI MINI MART
|COSMOPOLIS
|Routine
|20
|0
|COFFEE COOP
|EAST CO
|Routine
|10
|0
|ELMA FARM STAND/PUBLIC MARKET
|EAST CO
|Routine
|0
|5
|ELMA LANES
|EAST CO
|Routine
|0
|18
|GORDON’S SELECT MARKET
|EAST CO
|Routine
|5
|0
|SHU JACK’S BAR & GRILL
|EAST CO
|Routine
|0
|0
|SUBWAY – MCCLEARY
|EAST CO
|Routine
|0
|0
|THE COFFEE SHOP
|EAST CO
|Routine
|10
|0
|CAPPY RICKS BLACK PEARL TAVERN
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|0
|MOCLIPS COUNTRY STORE
|MOCLIPS
|Routine
|15
|5
|BEEHIVE RESTAURANT
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|25
|7
|CHARLIE’S SPORTS BAR
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|0
|MONTE COMMUNITY CENTER
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|0
|MONTE SQUARE ENTERPRISES
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|0
|MONTESANO QUICK STOP
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|0
|ORGANICS 101 MARKET
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|5
|0
|THE FISHIN HOLE
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|10
|0
|WYNOOCHE MEATS & DELI
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|0
|SUNRISE MARKET
|OCEAN CITY
|Routine
|0
|0
|4 ANY OCCASION
|OCEAN SHORES
|Routine
|5
|0
|BUBBLE BEACH
|OCEAN SHORES
|Routine
|0
|0
|SEA BREEZE BBQ
|OCEAN SHORES
|Pre-Opening
|0
|0
|SENIOR CENTER-NORTH BEACH
|OCEAN SHORES
|Complaint
|0
|0
|SHORE SHACK
|OCEAN SHORES
|Complaint
|0
|5
|SUBLIME JUICE BAR INC.
|SEABROOK
|Routine
|70
|0
|7-ELEVEN 22417C (SOUTH SIDE)
|SOUTH ABERDEEN
|Routine
|25
|0
|BLUE BEACON REST & LNGE
|SOUTH ABERDEEN
|Routine
|25
|0
|HART’S MUTINEER CAFE
|SOUTH CO
|Complaint
|35
|18
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE
|WESTPORT
|Reinspection
|0
|12
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE
|WESTPORT
|Reinspection
|15
|13
|WESTPORT SHOP’N KART DELI
|WESTPORT
|Complaint
|0
|0