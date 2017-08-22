Semi accident blocks road for hours

A semi flipped on its side and blocked traffic for 6 hours overnight.

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 46 year old Seattle driver in a 2001 Freightliner with trailer flipped on its side at the intersection of State Route 107 and 101 on Monday night.

They say that the man was driving when he attempted to stop at the stop sign on 107 when his trailer began to rock back and forth.

The truck and trailer tipped onto its left side, blocking the northbound lane of 107.

The driver was not impaired, and was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

Crews worked on scene to clear the truck for approximately 6 hours.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.