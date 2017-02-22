Semi accident blocked highway 101

An accident involving two semi-trucks blocked Highway 101 north of Lake Quinault.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just after 2:00pm Tuesday afternoon a 58 year old Hoquiam man driving a 2006 Peterbuilt truck was heading south on Highway 101.

A 40 year old British Columbia man in a 2000 Volvo truck was also heading south in front of the Hoquiam man.

The State Patrol says when the Volvo truck stopped to make a left turn the Hoquiam man failed to stop in time and hit the trailer of the Volvo truck.

The Hoquiam man’s truck continued into the ditch and blocked the northbound lane.

The Washington Department of Transportation says the accident was not fully cleared till after 6:00pm that evening.

No injuries were reported.

According to State Patrol the Hoquiam man is being charged with failing to yield.