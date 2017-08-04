Second count complete for primary ballots

The second count of the Primary Election took place yesterday afternoon and the creation of the South Beach Regional Fire Authority continues to see support.

The new fire authority shows a majority approval rate in all of the districts it requires.

In Elma the resolution to partially fund the Elma Police Department continues to sit at an 82% yes vote.

The race for McCleary Mayor that still shows current Mayor Brent Schiller holding the majority now has shown separation for the second place finisher.

Jared Berken now holds the lead for the second position on the General Election Ballot with 20% of the vote to former Mayor Gary Dent’s 15%.

Those candidates were previously tied at 16%.

The complete results of the second count of the primary ballots can be found at http://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/graysharbor/