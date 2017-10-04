Season opening clam dig this weekend approved

The first razor clam dig of the fall season will get underway Oct. 6-7 at four ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved the dig on evening tides at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests showed that clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

Before receiving the test results, Ayres said he had received a number of calls from diggers about an erroneous newspaper story that suggested that ocean beaches would remain closed to digging.

“A map on the Washington Department of Health’s website indicates that beaches are closed to razor clam digging up until they are cleared to open by the test results,” Ayres said. “We’re pleased that we are able to move ahead with this opening as scheduled.”

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Nov. 2-5, pending results of future toxin tests.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2017-18 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.

Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

Ayres noted that throughout the 2017-18 razor clam season, a research team from the University of Maryland will be out on the beaches seeking volunteers to participate in a survey about razor clam consumption and harvesting practices.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides:

Oct. 6, Friday, 7:49 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks