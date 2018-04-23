Searches for Brandon Brown suspended

After two days of searching with numerous groups, K-9s and a King County helicopter equipped with FLIR (a thermal imaging camera), the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says that the search for missing Humptulips man Brandon Brown.

Searches for Brown began following a missing person report on April 18.

Brown was last seen on Wright Canyon Rd. in Quinault between noon and 2pm while cutting wood with another person before becoming separated.

Friends and family searched the area for about 6 hours before officials were was contacted.

Searches of the rough terrain in the area started on Wednesday of last week, but there has been no sign of Brown in all the likely areas where he may have been located.

At the conclusion of the searches there was nothing that would encourage further searches in this area at this time.

Brown was dressed in a heavy jacket and it is believed he had a lighter and a flashlight with him at the time he went missing. Brown is described as being very comfortable in the woods and has survival skills. It is unknown if Brown may have been able to walk out of the woods and he is unaware that he is considered missing. He has not contacted any family members.

Brown is known to cut wood in numerous locations in Grays Harbor and investigators are exploring all information gathered to help locate Brown.

If anyone has seen Brown since 04-18-18, or they see Brown please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 360-533-8765.