Search underway for Pacific County Home Invasion Robbery suspect

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that they are searching for 19 year old Sincer M. Nerton of Naselle.

According to a release, PCSO was called to a violent home invasion robbery in the early morning hours of March 3. The home, on Highway 101, is near the Middle Nemah area.

According to a report, a caller said that that two suspects, a man and a woman, shot several bullets into her home, shattering windows and doors. The caller said that the suspects forced their way into the home at gun point and restrained them while they ransacked the house and shot several more bullets while inside.

PCSO says that the victims didn’t sustain any major injuries and suspects stole cash, firearms, and other valuables before fleeing the home.

One of the residents was able to free herself and get a partial vehicle description that the suspects had left in, a dark colored hatchback with Oregon license plates.

Investigators discovered that the suspects were known to the victims and had lived in the home in the past.

The two suspects were identified as Joshua A. Turner age 26 and Sincer M. Nerton, age 19 of Naselle.

Two $500,000 felony arrest warrants were issued from Pacific County Superior Court for the arrest of Turner and Nerton.

Deputies searched the Naselle and Nemah area and learned that the two suspects may be heading to the Coos Bay, OR.

Tuesday night around 8 PM, law enforcement officers in the Coos Bay area arrested Joshua Turner walking along a roadway.

Nerton was not with him and is still wanted.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Sincer M. Nerton is asked to contact the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.