Search for F/V Kelli J continues in Willapa Bay

The search for the owner of the Kelli J have been suspended by the Coast Guard after no sign of the man has been found, but efforts to recover the boat from the Willapa Bay are underway.

Coast Guard personnel began efforts to locate the Kelli J after the captain of the boat was reported missing and a boat crew found a large unknown object in the area of previously sighted pollution and debris in the water.

Global Diving and Salvage personnel will dive and identify the object today to find options for salvage.

Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard received a report from the boat owner’s wife, saying that her husband was due to return earlier in the day and his vehicle was still at a Nahcotta marina with no boat in sight.

Late Saturday night, someone reported seeing a sheen and what appeared to be a life ring attached to something submerged in Willapa Bay approximately three miles northwest of Oysterville.

Crab pots potentially from the vessel were also located nearby.

Searches by Coast Guard helicopters, Pacific County Sheriff’ Office, a Clark County dive team, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, and others searched the area, but the boat nor the captain were found.

The search for the missing vessel operator was suspended on Sunday after the multiple searches failed to yield any results.

Radar scans of the area by a boat crew contracted by the insurance company where the debris was first located found an object resting approximately 40 feet below the surface.

The Kelli J reportedly could carry up to 500 gallons of fuel aboard.