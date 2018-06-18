Search dog finds man on first mission

Last week the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s office assisted the Quinault Indian Nation on a search for a missing man in the Amanda Park area.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management says search dogs and ground searchers were requested to assist.

Search dog “Duey” and his handler Shay Jones arrived and found the missing man about 15 minutes after their arrival on Duey’s first mission.

They say the West Coast Search Dogs, and the Search Dogs from Grays Harbor Volunteer Search & Rescue, and their handlers are often requested for not only Grays Harbor County Searches, but for many other area searches because of their professionalism, training, dedication, and success, while providing services to those in need.

They do not receive funding for their efforts and they train and respond using personal dollars.