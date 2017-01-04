Seahawks “Road to the Playoffs” tour coming to Aberdeen

The Seattle Seahawks “Road to the Playoffs” tour is coming to Aberdeen today with former Seagals and the official 12th Man flag carried by the Seahawks onto Centurylink Field.

The tour, brought to you by Toyota, has been travelling ahead of Seattle’s Wild Card playoff game against the Detroit Lions this Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

Seahawks DJ Supa Sam, alumni Sea Gals Jessica I. and Gelly will take the 12 Flag that will be run out of the tunnel by the team across the state.

The tour will hit Aberdeen this afternoon.

It will be from 12:30-1pm this afternoon at Five Star Toyota in South Aberdeen.

————-

Social Media reports say that the Seahawks tour will visit Raymond City Hall at 11am for photos.

————-

Fans are invited to show up with their Hawks gear, get photo-ops and show support for the Seattle Seahawks.

Each day, the tour will post a map of its daily route on social media for 12s to stay up to date on the truck’s travels. Fans can follow @12s on Twitter and ‘12s’ on Instagram for photos and videos of the group’s journey.

Day two! Where will we be seeing you on our Road to the Playoffs?! pic.twitter.com/pAKdrbgvFp — 12s (@12s) January 4, 2017