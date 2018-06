A seagull caused a power outage in East Aberdeen yesterday.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that crews repaired an outage that impacted the areas of Harbor, Summit, Chehalis, and Newall Streets which was caused by an ex-seagull flying into the wires.

The outage impacted some traffic signals and backed up traffic near Walmart.

Power was restored after about an hour and the PUD said that everything was back up and running, except for the seagull.