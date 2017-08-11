A seagull caused a power outage

A seagull is being named as the cause of a power outage on the North Beach.

The Grays Harbor PUD reported this week that approximately 65 of their customers near Moonstone Beach in Moclips were without power.

Crews went to the scene just after noon to find the cause of the outage, while some people in the area reported that they saw a bird in the line just prior to the outage.

Approximately an hour later, power was restored to the area, and in a release, the Grays Harbor PUD said that it was a seagull that had gotten in the line.