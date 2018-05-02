Seabrook Community Foundation tops $1 million in giving

The Seabrook Community Foundation says that since they began in 2007, they have provided over $1 Million in grants and scholarships to Grays Harbor non-profits, and students.

The Foundation was established by Seabrook founders Casey and Laura Roloff to fund local non-profit community projects and scholarships, with 1% of every new and used home sale in Seabrook going toward the fund.

The Foundation is managed by a board of directors comprised of residents of Seabrook and the larger Grays Harbor region.

“The SBCF has traditionally maintained a pretty low profile, but the benefit to the local community over 11 years has been noteworthy,” states Foundation President, Helen Gilbert.

Since it began, funds have been given to programs supporting local food needs, mental health, tourism, fire and safety needs, kids activities, the arts, and others.

“The needs of the community have been ever-present and the Foundation has taken each request with serious consideration as they seek to provide the greatest good for Grays Harbor.”

Since 2012, the Foundation has also provided scholarships, providing over $40,000 to students pursuing advanced education or technical training.

“Our mission is intended to support a good life for the people living in the North Beach and Grays Harbor County as well as a bright future for the children growing up here,’” adds Gilbert.

“Personally, I am very grateful to be a part of a community organization that does so much good for so many!”

For more information regarding past grant recipients, or to apply for future grant consideration, visit www.seabrookwa.com/seabrook-community-foundation.