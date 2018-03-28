Seabrook Community Foundation awards $70,000 to local programs

The Seabrook Community Foundation announced $70,000 in grants for the first quarter of 2018.

In a release, the foundation said that at their first quarterly meeting they elected new officers and awarded the first round of grant funding which benefits the North Beach and Grays Harbor communities.

Grants awarded included 10 local groups.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts – Bishop Center, located on Grays Harbor College campus has been presenting innovative, cross cultural and family friendly entertainment for 38 years. This grant will provide operating funds for the upcoming theatrical season.

Coastal Community Action Program – CCAP assists individuals in need with programs such as weatherizing homes to provide greater comfort at less cost for utilities, job training and placement, housing, energy assistance and transportation. These funds will help continue this work and help to remove barriers that prevent these people from achieving economic stability.

Catholic Community Services of Western Washington – The Feed the Hungry program provides hot meals six days a week for men, women and families in Grays Harbor County. This program provides hot, nourishing meals Sunday through Friday to any and all that need it, without any qualifications. Over 50 volunteers plan, prepare and serve 80-100+ meals per day.

Grays Harbor LaCrosse Club – Teaching the skills and play of LaCrosse is the primary objective of the Grays Harbor LaCrosse Club. But there is more involved as the Club focuses on positive personal, team and community interaction. These grant funds will help fund the upcoming season with the purchase of equipment and payment of team and individual fees as necessary.

Grays Harbor College Emergency Operations Center – As part of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) across the county, Grays Harbor College has been designated as an evacuation zone for the areas south of the Chehalis River Bridge. In case of an emergency local residents will be asked to go to the college. The College plans to enhance their role as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by providing a command post on the south side of the Chehalis for first responders. These funds will assist in the purchase and relation of a generator to provide power for this valuable community service.

Grays Harbor Youth Works – The mission of Grays Harbor Youth Works is to engage and transform 15-19-year-old high school youth through internship programs with business and encourage them to pursue college, vocational training, or military for higher education. Funds for the Transportation Program will help solve the greatest barrier to many students wanting to participate in the internship program: Transportation to shuttle students who live far from locations to their employers and make sure the students get home safely afterwards.

Green Lantern Lunch Program – Since 2015 Green Lantern Lunch has provided lunches to North Beach Children during times when they do not receive lunches at school. Lantern Lunch has two programs: the Summer Lunch Program which operates June through August and the Backpack Program which operates September through May. These funds will provide operating expenses for the more than 25,000 meals they expect to provide.

Ocean Shores Firefighter Association – Fitness for firefighters is a critical aspect of their job. Ocean Shores Fire Department is focusing on fitness by replacing and improving fitness facilities and undergoing fitness evaluations to note current status and improvement for these men and women. This grant provides funds to replace existing old and not necessarily functional equipment with new.

Ocean Shores Food Bank – This Food Bank originated over 30 years ago to ensure that no one in the OS community goes hungry. The demand for these services has increased over the years. In order to facilitate growth for the food bank, this grant will allow the purchase of new refrigerators and freezers to replace older malfunctioning units as well as new units to increase capacity.

Grays Harbor CERT – The Community Emergency Response Team program is ramping up across Grays Harbor County to provide a safe spot for shelter, food and an emergency team to deal with whatever catastrophe may occur. This CERT, located at Seabrook will provide access for individuals living south of Joe Creek and north of Iron Springs. This will augment the CERT located at Pacific Beach. These funds will help to provide the necessary equipment, food and other supplies to assist people in case of an emergency.

At the meeting, 2018 officers elected were;

President – Helen Gilbert

Vice President – Miriam Groesse

Secretary – Britta Folden

Treasurer – Tim Kerr

New President Helen Gilbert stated, “It is an honor to work with the board members and all the different organizations that provide valuable services to the residents of North Beach and Grays Harbor County. We take very seriously the responsibility of providing the most good for the most people with the resources available.”

The Seabrook Community Foundation board of directors encourages charitable organizations to apply for grants.

The next Foundation grant award board meeting is scheduled for May 20, 2018.

Grant applications are available at www.seabrookwa.com/seabrook-community-foundation.