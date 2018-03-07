Sea-Tac flyers will be invited to “Discover Grays Harbor”

Travelers flying in, or out, of Sea-Tac International Airport will be encouraged to visit Grays Harbor.

“Discover Grays Harbor” is the message greeting thousands of tourists as they travel through Concourse B at Sea-Tac this summer according to Greater Grays Harbor, Inc..

The local Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council has said that they will be installing advertising at the airport through the Port of Seattle “Spotlight” Advertising Program.

“Greater Grays Harbor is excited to promote our exceptional dining, lodging and retail establishments, especially within the 9th largest airport in the country,” said GGHI CEO, Dru Garson. “Nearly 47 million passengers transited through Sea-Tac airport last year and the prospect of having millions of potential visitors view our advertisement for discovergraysharbor.com is truly an amazing opportunity for the entire county.”

This will essentially be free advertising, as GGHI says in a release that the Port of Seattle Spotlight program is a competitive process that provides successful applicants with no-cost advertising at Sea-Tac airport, saving typical costs of $5,000 to $10,000 per month.

GGHI will be using the display space to highlight the newly created “Discover Grays Harbor” brand, meant to promote local businesses, show area resources, and encourage visitors to spend more time and money during their visit.

“The key message is to promote greater awareness and visitation to Washington’s Coast via Grays Harbor County. Considered the “southern Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula,” Grays Harbor offers a diverse assortment of activities and attractions that appeal to a wide audience traveling to the area from across the country and from around the globe.”

The new signage will be on Concourse B, which will be seen by visitors flying airlines such as Southwest, Delta and Frontier.

The advertisement will be on display from July through September 2018.

If you would like information on advertising opportunities on the Discover Grays Harbor website and how you can participate in this unique program, please contact Member Services Director Angie Hoseney at ahoseney@graysharbor.org or call 360-532-7888.

Learn more about the Spotlight Program by visiting www.portseattle.org.