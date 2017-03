School Delays for March 6, 2017

Updated 8:30am – March 6, 2017

Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts:

Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late. All classes and activities until 10am cancelled.

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Hoquiam SD: CLOSED

Cosmopolis: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Lake Quinault SD: CLOSED

McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Montesano SD: CLOSED

North River: Two Hours Late. Possible Closure

Ocosta SD: CLOSED

Raymond SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late

St. Mary’s: CLOSED

South Bend SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

Taholah: CLOSED

Willapa Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Wishkah Valley SD: School CLOSED, District Office Open

Mason Co. School Districts:

Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED