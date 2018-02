*List Updated as Needed*

Grays Harbor

Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. no after school program, please listen for further announcements if school closure is necessary.

Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late.

McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportationt

Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late.

Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late (Effective tomorrow – Thu Feb 22nd)

Pacific County

Ocean Beach SD: 2 Hours Late.

Raymond SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool.

Mason County

Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late