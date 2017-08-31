School bus routes on Arnold Hill adjust for construction

Aberdeen students in the Arnold Hill area that ride the bus will need to make some adjustments.

The Aberdeen School District tells KXRO that due to construction in the area of Arnold Street between 8th and 9th Avenue, bus routes have changed.

Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High students will be taking bus #113 from Bel-Aire and 9th Avenue. The bus will pick up students at 6:55 am and drop them back off between 2:55 and 3:05 pm.

Robert Gray students will take bus #153 at the corner of Arnold and 9th Avenue starting at 7:15 am for the pickup, and will return to the area between 3:45 and 3:55 pm.

The Aberdeen School District reminds students to be at the bus stop 5 minutes early.