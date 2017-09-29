School bus with 32 students on board involved in collision

An Aberdeen School District bus carrying 32 students on its way to Miller Junior High School was involved in a collision this morning.

The Aberdeen School District tells KXRO that the collision occurred at Boone and Harriman streets around 7:30 a.m. this morning, September 29.

Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that it appears the bus was turning east onto Harriman Street, while the other vehicle was northbound on Boone Street.

The northbound lanes on Boone Street between Huntley and Harriman were closed for about 1-1/2 hours while the Aberdeen Police and the Washington State Patrol investigated the collision.

APD states that there were numerous reported injuries, with multiple people were transported by ambulance to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital for further treatment.

According to the district a student was transported by a parent.

Grays Harbor Community Hospital updated KXRO and said that “Four minors and two adults are being treated at GHCH as a result of this morning’s accident.”

The remaining students were transported to school by another bus where they were evaluated by the school nurse and provided an opportunity to call their parents.

“I am pleased with the prompt and professional response from our police and paramedics, along with District staff,” Superintendent Henderson said. “I know how upsetting this is for our students and families. We are here for guidance and counseling should anyone need it.”

The bus driver, John Maki, was not injured, “although he was shaken and very concerned about his students,” Superintendent Henderson added.

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating.

For more information, contact the Superintendent’s Office at (360) 538-2002.