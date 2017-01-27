Scholarships available, and possibly more than ever before.

Scholarships are still available from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation for local students looking to continue their education, and they are hoping to give more money this year than ever before.

In a release, the foundation says that the scholarship applications that opened at the beginning of January will close on March 1st at 5:00PM, but they are accepting applications for students that are Grays Harbor County residents or graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school planning to attend college or vocational programs.

Program Officer, Jessica Hoover, said:

“The Foundation plans to award more scholarships in 2017 than any other year in our 20+ history. This is in great thanks to the many generous donors in Grays Harbor County as well as our tremendous student population that continues to attain higher education both in and outside of our community.

In 2016, the Foundation tells KXRO that they awarded over $639,000 in scholarships to over 335 students. This year, they plan to give scholarships ranging from $1,000-$20,000.

To apply, visit www.gh-cf.org or, contact Jessica Hoover, Program Officer, at Jessica@gh-cf.org or (360) 532-1600.