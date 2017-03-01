Scholarships available for children of GH/Pac County employees.

The Washington Association of County Officials and Washington State Association of Counties has announced that applications for the 2017/18 Washington Counties Scholarship Fund will be accepted beginning today.

The scholarship, administered jointly by the Washington Association of County Officials and the Washington State Association of Counties, will award up to five eligible children scholarships worth $3,000.

To be eligible a current student, or incoming freshman, must be a dependent child of a county employee or elected county official. Scholarship funds will be awarded in the form of GET credits, so the student must plan on attending a GET program qualified school.

Applications must be postmarked, or received online, by April 28, 2017. For more information visit the Washington Counties Scholarship Fund website (http://countyscholarship.org/).