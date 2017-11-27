Schafer State Park closes due to flooding

Schafer State Park was closed during Thanksgiving due to flooding

Anyone looking to visit Schafer State Park over the Thanksgiving holiday were likely met with closed signs.

According to Washington State Parks, the entire park had to be closed prior to the holiday due to flooding.

According to the announcement, the closure was going to be reassessed over the weekend.

As the waters recede, park staff would be doing park cleanup prior to reopening.

A date for full opening was not announced in the release.