Scammers try new way to get PUD customers information

Phone scammers are trying a new tactic to get personal information from Grays Harbor PUD customers.

The PUD tells KXRO that they have received reports of callers contacting customers, claiming to represent the PUD and offering a gift card in exchange for completing a survey on their home security system.

“The PUD has not agreed to or offered such a survey and customers who receive these calls should under no circumstances give out information on their homes or personal finances,” said Communications and Government Relations Director Ian Cope. “This is just another method to try to scam customers by gaining access to their homes, bank accounts and personal information.

In the past, PUD customers have received several waves of calls from people claiming to represent the PUD and threatening to shut off their power if they did not receive immediate payment on reportedly overdue account balances.

“Customers need to remember that these scams only work when you give out your personal information,” said Cope.

The PUD says that you should under no circumstances agree to send money to the callers or give them bank account, credit card, or other information.

If you do get a call, contact PUD Customer Service at 360-532-4220 to verify the claim and contact the office of your local law enforcement agency.