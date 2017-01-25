Scammers are pretending to be your grandchild; Ocean Shores resident scammed

The Ocean Shores Police Department is reporting that one of their residents recently fell victim to a scam where someone claimed to be their grandchild.

According to Ocean Shores Police Officer Chris Iversen, the resident saw a large monetary loss in the “Grandparent Scam”.

It involves someone calling an elderly resident, claiming to be a relative. The scammers will get phone numbers from online resources or phone books, and will use first names when calling to assist the scam.

The scam is not new, and Ocean Shores Police have warned their large retired population twice since 2008, but this has not prevented all crimes from occuring.

In 2012, the FBI posted a bulletin describing the scam;

You’re a grandparent, and you get a phone call or an e-mail from someone who identifies himself as your grandson. “I’ve been arrested in another country,” he says, “and need money wired quickly to pay my bail. And, oh by the way, don’t tell my mom or dad because they’ll only get upset!”

This is an example of what’s come to be known as “the grandparent scam”—yet another fraud that preys on the elderly, this time by taking advantage of their love and concern for their grandchildren.

The grandparent scam has been around for a few years—our Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has been receiving reports about it since 2008. But the scam and scam artists have become more sophisticated. Thanks to the Internet and social networking sites, criminals can sometimes uncover personal information about their targets, which makes the impersonations more believable. For example, the actual grandson may mention on his social networking site that he’s a photographer who often travels to Mexico. When contacting the grandparents, the phony grandson will say he’s calling from Mexico, where someone stole his camera equipment and passport.

Common scenarios include:

A grandparent receives a phone call (or sometimes an e-mail) from a “grandchild.” If it is a phone call, it’s often late at night or early in the morning when most people aren’t thinking that clearly. Usually, the person claims to be traveling in a foreign country and has gotten into a bad situation, like being arrested for drugs, getting in a car accident or being mugged—and needs money wired ASAP. And the caller doesn’t want his or her parents told.

Sometimes, instead of the “grandchild” making the phone call, the criminal pretends to be an arresting police officer, a lawyer, a doctor at a hospital, or some other person. And we’ve also received complaints about the phony grandchild talking first and then handing the phone over to an accomplice to further spin the fake tale.

We’ve also seen military families victimized: after perusing a soldier’s social networking site, a con artist will contact the soldier’s grandparents, sometimes claiming that a problem came up during military leave that requires money to address.

While it’s commonly called the grandparent scam, criminals may also claim to be a family friend, a niece or nephew, or another family member.

Officer Iversen tells KXRO that the Ocean Shores Incident very closely resembled one of the scenarios above with only a few variations. Residents are cautioned to be aware of this type of scam and to independently verify the information if a similar call is received. Do not offer any names or disclose any other personal information to callers unless their identities can be verified.