Scammers calling local; claiming to be “First National Bank”

A KXRO listener reports to us that his phone in Aberdeen has been inundated with calls over the last few days from someone claiming to be a representative from “First National BanK.

The listener tells KXRO that the caller asks for social security numbers, and resorts to yelling when they are not given.

They say that after calling First National Bank, the representative says that they have no involvement.

First National Banks across the country report that this is an ongoing scam.

According to the reports, in some instances the telephone and cell phone text scam features scammers are identifying themselves as First National Bank and stating that your bank card has been compromised or closed. The caller is then prompted for their card number and security code, customer 16 digit card number and security code. The text then prompts you to call an “800” to reactivate your card.

First National Bank states that they will never ask for this information in telephone call, email, or text message.

If you have received these calls, hang up and dial your local bank branch to confirm any changes.