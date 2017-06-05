Satsop Business Park wins award for job creation

The Satsop Business Park won an award for job creation.

The Port of Grays Harbor says the Satsop Business Park was the proud recipient of the Washington Public Ports Association’s Outstanding Job Creator Award at the Association’s Spring Meeting for bringing in Overstock.com.

The award recognizes the project that creates jobs for its community, including the quality and impact of those jobs.

“We are extremely proud to accept this award and do so on behalf of the entire team of partners that helped make the Overstock.com project a reality,” stated Satsop Business Development Manager Alissa Shay.

“The jobs created by Overstock’s decision to locate at Satsop will certainly have a meaningful and lasting impact for the region and we look forward to their continued success here in Grays Harbor.”